Tread the Globe couple home for Christmas

A couple who quit their life to fulfil a dream of setting foot in every country in the world have arrived home for a Christmas pit-stop.
Chris and Marianne Fisher from Telford, Shropshire, set out on the global journey in May.
With their trusty camper van Trudy they have clocked up 25,000 miles, visited nine countries – and have drawn up their top five destinations so far.
Thousands of people are following their Tread the Globe adventures online.
Video journalist: John Bray
23 Dec 2018
