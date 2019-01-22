Hundreds attend RAF couple's funeral

Video

Hundreds attended the funeral of a Dambusters engineer and his wife, who died within 10 days of each other.

Victor and Edna Barnett, from Telford, met in the Royal Air Force (RAF) and were married for 68 years.

They had no children or living relatives, so the RAF appealed for people to attend their service at Telford Crematorium on Tuesday.

Serving personnel carried in their coffins and also arranged a helicopter fly-past.