Bald hedgehog gets stress-busting massages
A bald hedgehog is having daily massages at a wildlife rescue centre in a bid to regrow his spines.
Nicknamed Bear, the hedgehog was found in a garden in Madeley in Telford, Shropshire.
Staff at Cuan Wildlife Rescue said he had been suffering from a "terrible" ear mite infection, the stress of which likely caused his spines to fall out.
He will need months of treatment at the Much Wenlock centre before he can be released.
22 Jan 2019
