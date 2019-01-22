Video

A bald hedgehog is having daily massages at a wildlife rescue centre in a bid to regrow his spines.

Nicknamed Bear, the hedgehog was found in a garden in Madeley in Telford, Shropshire.

Staff at Cuan Wildlife Rescue said he had been suffering from a "terrible" ear mite infection, the stress of which likely caused his spines to fall out.

He will need months of treatment at the Much Wenlock centre before he can be released.