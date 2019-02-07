Woodland embraces art of forest bathing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shropshire woodland embraces the art of forest bathing
Woodland in Shropshire could embrace the Japanese concept of "forest bathing".
It's the practice of taking time to relax surrounded by woodland and comes from the Japanese "shinrin-yoku", which means taking in the forest atmosphere.
The idea is to use the natural environment of Mortimer Forest, near Ludlow, to help heal stress and other mental health problems.
-
07 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-47160950/shropshire-woodland-embraces-the-art-of-forest-bathingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window