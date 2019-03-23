One man and his drone herd sheep
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

University studies benefits of herding sheep with drone

On a small farm in Newport, Shropshire, the sound of a drone herding sheep for their daily feed can be heard.

A study is testing the ethical and cost benefits for farmers of using drones to move livestock.

Autonomous drones are already flown to do this job in New Zealand and Prof Mark Rutter, from Harper Adams University, said they were potentially a viable tool for UK farmers too.

  • 23 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 5 top tips on flying your drone safely