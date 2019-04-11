Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The ballet class helping people with Parkinson's disease
Dance is giving a new lease of life to people with Parkinson's disease in Shropshire.
Weekly ballet classes are taking place at Shrewsbury Baptist Church and many of those taking part say they have seen a significant improvement in their coordination and balance.
One member of the class described it as her "happiest hour of the week".
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-47898842/the-ballet-class-helping-people-with-parkinson-s-diseaseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window