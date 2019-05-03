CCTV shows gang smash door with hammers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV shows car thieves smashing door with hammers
Police have released footage of a gang carrying out a "brutal attack" at a home in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.
The homeowner can be heard screaming as the trio smash in the front door with hammers and shout at her to hand over the keys before fleeing.
The three people behind the incident on 30 June then drove to a second home in Wombourne, Staffordshire, threatening a man with a machete.
Darius Woodstock, Antony Everitt and a 16-year-old boy all admitted aggravated burglary at Shrewsbury Crown Court and have been detained.
-
03 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-48155604/cctv-shows-car-thieves-smashing-door-with-hammersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window