Busy beekeeper buzzes over colonies find

Busy beekeeper buzzes over Shropshire colonies find

Two large colonies of bees were discovered within 24 hours in Shropshire.

Telford beekeeper Alison Wakeman was called to Bridgnorth to collect 25,000 bees, then 24 hours later she was asked to remove about 40,000 bees from just two miles away at Quatford.

The bees are now at Alison's apiary in Telford.

  • 07 May 2019
