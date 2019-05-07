Busy beekeeper buzzes over colonies find

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Busy beekeeper buzzes over Shropshire colonies find
Two large colonies of bees were discovered within 24 hours in Shropshire.
Telford beekeeper Alison Wakeman was called to Bridgnorth to collect 25,000 bees, then 24 hours later she was asked to remove about 40,000 bees from just two miles away at Quatford.
The bees are now at Alison's apiary in Telford.
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-48189186/busy-beekeeper-buzzes-over-shropshire-colonies-findRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window