Balloons set to float over Telford skies in town fiesta
Thousands of people are expected in Telford for the town's second balloon fiesta.
The two-day event at Telford Town Park started just after dawn on Saturday, but adverse weather conditions prevented a mass launch of balloons.
Instead, a handful took to the skies over Shropshire, with another launch expected on Saturday evening before a night-time balloon "glow" event.
Video journalist: John Bray
11 May 2019
