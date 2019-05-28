Retired RAF Vulcan pilot 'flies' again

Video

A former RAF Vulcan jet pilot returned to the cockpit - in a soapbox derby.

Ian Prior was invited to take the replica Vulcan for a spin at the Shrewsbury Wacky Races event.

Ian, from Ellesmere in Shropshire, had a 30-year RAF career, flying Vulcans from 1975 to 1982.

But he found the controls of the 2019 Vulcan more difficult to handle than the fighter jet he once flew in.