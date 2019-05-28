Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Retired RAF Vulcan pilot 'flies' again in Shrewsbury
A former RAF Vulcan jet pilot returned to the cockpit - in a soapbox derby.
Ian Prior was invited to take the replica Vulcan for a spin at the Shrewsbury Wacky Races event.
Ian, from Ellesmere in Shropshire, had a 30-year RAF career, flying Vulcans from 1975 to 1982.
But he found the controls of the 2019 Vulcan more difficult to handle than the fighter jet he once flew in.
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-48434922/retired-raf-vulcan-pilot-flies-again-in-shrewsburyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window