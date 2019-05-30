Video

Cyclists riding through the picturesque Shropshire village of Badger have been dodging a new obstacle.

In what appears to be a deliberate act of sabotage, drawing pins have been left on the road.

People living there are warning it's not just those on bikes who are at risk of injury. Horse riders, pets and children walking on the road are also in danger of getting hurt.

Last weekend, 150 drawing pins were picked off the road and there have been at least two other similar cases in recent weeks.