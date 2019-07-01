Man photographs same cooling towers for 50 years

Ironbridge Power Station cooling towers in focus ahead of demolition
A photographer who has spent more than 50 years capturing a power station's cooling towers is creating a new series of images before they disappear forever.
Work is under way to demolish Ironbridge Power Station, a feature of the Shropshire landscape since the 1960s.
Former newspaper photographer Dave Bagnall found himself at the top of one of the towers for a topping-out ceremony in 1967.
The Ironbridge resident has been photographing them ever since.
Ahead of the towers' demolition, he is persuading local people to pose in front of them – his latest subjects The Ironman & Severn Gilders Morris dancers.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
01 Jul 2019