Man photographs same cooling towers for 50 years

Video

A photographer who has spent more than 50 years capturing a power station's cooling towers is creating a new series of images before they disappear forever.

Work is under way to demolish Ironbridge Power Station, a feature of the Shropshire landscape since the 1960s.

Former newspaper photographer Dave Bagnall found himself at the top of one of the towers for a topping-out ceremony in 1967.

The Ironbridge resident has been photographing them ever since.

Ahead of the towers' demolition, he is persuading local people to pose in front of them – his latest subjects The Ironman & Severn Gilders Morris dancers.

Video journalist: John Bray