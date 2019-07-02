The young people learning to restore vintage cars

Video

The next generation of classic car engineering experts is being created in Shropshire.

The students are undertaking a Heritage Engineering Technician apprenticeship at The Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology in Bridgnorth.

The three-year course will focus on the restoration of classic cars, plus vintage racing and commercial vehicles.

The course tutor says young people are needed to offset the number of specialists who are retiring.

Without them, he says, "valuable skills" could be lost forever.

Video journalist: John Bray