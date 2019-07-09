Video

Thousands of pregnant women in Shropshire are to be given bracelets to tackle with any anxieties they might have and record their baby's movements.

It is hoped they will be useful in reducing the rates of stillbirth.

Maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are currently part of a major, independent review into avoidable baby deaths dating back to 1998.

More than 300 cases have been raised, though they are not all necessarily the result of sub-standard care.

The bracelet was designed by an expectant mother, Louise McCleod from Telford, and could be offered across the UK.