School-run dad picks up sons in tank

School-run dad picks up sons in restored Scorpion tank
If you do the school run regularly, you'll know it can be a bit of a battle.
One dad from Shropshire has decided to tackle it head on - collecting his sons in a 1973 Scorpion tank.
Ben Kaye bought the vehicle for £8,000 and has spent 14 years lovingly restoring it.
He and the boys' grandfather surprised children at Weston Lullingfields Primary School.
19 Jul 2019
