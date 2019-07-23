Media player
UK weather: 'Seven-second pavement test' for dogs
With temperatures predicted to rise to above 35C in parts of the UK over the next few days, dog owners are being advised to take "the seven-second pavement test".
The Dogs Trust in Shrewsbury recommends placing your hand on the pavement to see if it gets hot after seven seconds. If it does, the chances are it's too hot to walk your dog.
