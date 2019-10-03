National Poetry Day: Tales of elephants

Video

A Shropshire woman is one of 13 poets selected to celebrate the different regions around the UK on National Poetry Day.

BBC Local Radio and National Poetry Day joined forces to honour the hidden truths about the

places and communities where people live and work.

Shrewsbury poet Jean Atkin has written a poem about elephants spotted in Shropshire - including one elephant captured on film in Bishop's Castle.

Chris Burns, Senior Head of BBC Local Radio Commissioning, said: "I hope the results of #BBCLocalPoets – 13 poems about different places in England – will deepen and enhance our understanding of what it means to live in this gloriously diverse country today.”