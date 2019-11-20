Family want police to investigate hospital trust

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Family call for police to investigate hospital trust
A family has called for corporate manslaughter charges to be brought against Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
It follows a leaked report from an independent inquiry into avoidable deaths of babies and mothers stretching back 40 years.
Richard Stanton, whose baby Kate died in 2009 due to a series of medical mistakes, had to fight for an inquest to uncover what happened to her.
The trust has apologised unreservedly and said, "a lot has already been done to address the issues raised by previous cases".
"Our focus is to make our maternity service the safest it can be."
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-50493138/family-call-for-police-to-investigate-hospital-trustRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window