Musical farewell for cooling towers

Video

This is a serenade for a skyline that has been a feature of Shropshire for 50 years.

The four cooling towers at Ironbridge Power Station are being demolished to make way for new homes and leisure facilities.

With their collapse comes the end of an era, but not before a special musical performance in one of the structures.

Zoe Byers, from Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, brought a touch of the classical to the industrial; the haunting sound capturing a sense of change in the air.

The power station opened in 1969, but stopped generating electricity four years ago. About 1,000 homes are set to replace the site.

The demolition is planned for 11:00 GMT on Friday.

Video journalist: John Bray