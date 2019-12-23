Media player
Deer spotted on housing estate in Telford
A herd of deer has been filmed wandering around a housing estate in Telford.
The animals were spotted in Lawley by local resident Pamela Holdsworth Rogers.
The area is close to The Wrekin hill, where wild deer are known to roam around.
23 Dec 2019
