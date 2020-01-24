'We've got our work cut out but we're ready'

Video

Britain's next generation of farmers have called on the government to invest in their future as the country enters its final week as a member of the European Union.

Students at Harper Adams University in Shropshire told the BBC's Joanne Gallagher there were still many unanswered questions, but British farmers had a chance to be "the best in the world", with support.

The industry received £3.5bn in EU subsidies in 2018.

The government is proposing a radical shift in the grant system which is expected to see farmers rewarded for protecting the soil and wider environment.

