Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sorm Dennis: Flood aftermath in Ludlow
Parts of the Shropshire town of Ludlow are under water on Monday following Storm Dennis's weekend chaos.
The wet weather caused the River Teme to flood and footage shows torrents coursing through the town.
-
17 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window