Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kayaker paddles along flooded Shrewsbury street
As river levels rise along the Severn in Shropshire, Shrewsbury braces for flooding.
This commercial route in the Coleham area of town was under water on Monday morning, with a kayaker putting a new spin on window shopping.
-
24 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-51616328/kayaker-paddles-along-flooded-shrewsbury-streetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window