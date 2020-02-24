Kayaker on Longden Coleham
Video

Kayaker paddles along flooded Shrewsbury street

As river levels rise along the Severn in Shropshire, Shrewsbury braces for flooding.

This commercial route in the Coleham area of town was under water on Monday morning, with a kayaker putting a new spin on window shopping.

  • 24 Feb 2020