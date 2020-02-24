Media player
Shrewsbury floods as Severn swells
As the Severn swells through Shropshire, floodwater has hit the town of Shrewsbury.
A severe flood warning for the area was in place on Monday, with river levels predicted to reach record highs.
A pan across town shows the situation as a swollen Severn roars alongside businesses.
24 Feb 2020
