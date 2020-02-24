'I cleaned up but the flood came all over again'

Media player
Shrewsbury floods: 'I cleaned up but it happened all over again'
Ann DiTella is the owner of Shrewsbury bed and breakfast, Darwin's Townhouse.
She's had 11 rooms flooded less than a week after water "destroyed everything in its wake".
Staff have been trying to save furniture, bedding and linen.
Ms DiTella estimates the double dose of flooding will cost the business about £30,000.
24 Feb 2020
