River levels rise at Ironbridge
Drone footage shows extent of Ironbridge flooding

The river level in Ironbridge was recently recorded at 6.6m and is expected to peak at 6.9m, the Environment Agency said.

The peak of the river is now expected at about midnight, Tuesday.

Two severe "danger to life" flood warnings are in place for the River Severn at Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.

  • 25 Feb 2020
