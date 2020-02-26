'The water doesn't seem to be going anywhere'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shrewsbury home floods for the second time in eight days
Siobhan Connor lives with her father Michael and 12-year-old son Oscar in The Quarry opposite the River Severn in Shrewsbury.
Her house has flooded for the second time in the eight days.
The water was so strong it has pulled over furniture and damaged rooms, including the bathroom.
She said: “It’ll take months for us to try and get back to normal after this.”
-
26 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-51646666/shrewsbury-home-floods-for-the-second-time-in-eight-daysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window