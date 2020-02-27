B&B reopens after severe flooding
Shrewsbury flooding: B&B Darwin's Townhouse reopens

Flooding has caused £30,000 worth of damage to Darwin's Townhouse in Shrewsbury.

On Tuesday night owners of the B&B told the BBC flooding was just "inches" away from the first floor, which would have caused major problems.

Staff have worked around the clock so the business could reopen on Thursday.

