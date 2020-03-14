Video

Businesses in Ironbridge have called for extra flood measures in the wake of some of the worst flooding in recent memory.

The Shropshire town, which lies within a world heritage site, suffered repeated flooding from the River Severn in February and temporary flood barriers buckled under the strain.

As businesses count the cost of floods, many of them have called for extra measures to protect the town, including permanent defences.

The government has pledged more than £5bn over five years towards new flood defence schemes across the country.

Telford and Wrekin Council said it was looking to secure £60m to pay for a range of solutions including new barriers.