The DJ lifting spirits from his driveway
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

DJ entertains neighbours from his Shropshire driveway

Steve Chase set up a DJ booth on his driveway in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, to bring a little cheer to his neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone had to stick to social distancing rules and remain in their own gardens.

But that didn't stop the whole street from having a good time, including Cedric and Judy celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary.

  • 03 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Dinosaur delivers free school meals to children