The DJ lifting spirits from his driveway

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DJ entertains neighbours from his Shropshire driveway
Steve Chase set up a DJ booth on his driveway in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, to bring a little cheer to his neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic.
Everyone had to stick to social distancing rules and remain in their own gardens.
But that didn't stop the whole street from having a good time, including Cedric and Judy celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary.
-
03 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-52160490/dj-entertains-neighbours-from-his-shropshire-drivewayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window