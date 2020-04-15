Video

After contracting mastoiditis, Thomas, 3, spent the Christmas holidays in hospital instead of being at home with his family.

Not to be cheated, his mother Susie used the current coronavirus lockdown measures as a chance to recreate Christmas Day.

They set about decorating the house, complete with trees, lights and even decorations in the garden.

Susie messaged a Whatsapp group for her local area and asked if people would put their Christmas lights up, so that when they went for their daily exercise, Thomas would be able to see them.

Susie was overwhelmed with how many neighbours got involved.