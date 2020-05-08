The RAF veteran now working for the NHS

Video

When a motorbike accident caused Kelly Leonard to cut short her career in the RAF, she retrained and took on a new role with the NHS.

The 42-year-old from Ellerdine in Shropshire is proud to be doing her bit as the country faces its toughest battle since World War Two.

Based at the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, she is leading a team of paediatric physiotherapists who are still making essential visits to young patients.

On top of forging a new career, Kelly has also been selected vice-captain for the Invictus Games, now postponed until 2021.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley