The dawn chorus singing through lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lockdown: Shrewsbury's dawn chorus wakes up the town

With rush-hour traffic dramatically reduced because of the coronavirus lockdown, the dawn chorus can now be heard louder and longer.

BBC cameraman Geoff Ward captured the sights and sounds of early morning in Shrewsbury.

  • 17 May 2020
Go to next video: The wildlife species enjoying lockdown