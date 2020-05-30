Castle's coronavirus cash crisis

Media player
Whittington Castle in Shropshire is facing closure after Covid-19 lockdown
The trustees of an ancient castle in Shropshire have launched a £50,000 appeal in a bid to save it from closure.
Lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic have had a crippling financial impact on Whittington Castle, near Oswestry.
The castle receives no financial grant aid, and relies on tea room sales, re-enactment events and wedding ceremonies.
The 13th Century castle was reopened to visitors in 2007 after a restoration grant of £950,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
Video journalist: John Bray
30 May 2020
