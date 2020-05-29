Fire burns at the top of the Wrekin

Media player
Footage captures fire at the top of the Wrekin
Footage shows a large fire on top of the Wrekin as walkers and cyclists are asked to leave the area.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said an area of about 35 square metres was alight.
Motorists are asked not to park their cars near the base of the hill.
29 May 2020
