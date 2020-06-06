'Wild ponies keep me going in lockdown'

Video

A small group of wild ponies have become the focus of photographers as lockdown restrictions ease.

Ponies have grazed on the Long Mynd at Church Stretton, Shropshire, for centuries, but social media sharing has brought them new popularity.

One photographer says focusing her gaze on the beauty spot has yielded more than a collection of images.

Watching the animals interact with each other, she says, has brought "comfort" during a time of "solitude" as people keep apart.

But with the appreciation also comes a warning: People are highlighting the need to treat the ponies with care and respect, and not touch or feed them.

Long Mynd is run by the National Trust.

Video journalist: John Bray