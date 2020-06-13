Delight as family reunites after weeks apart

Video

There were squeals of delight as a family had their first hugs after weeks of social distancing.

Like many, Hayley Matthews, 36, from Telford, Shropshire, was separated from her mother Rita Kenyon during lockdown.

But on Saturday they were reunited, after the government allowed single adults living alone to link with another household.

The family said news they were able to reunite was like "being let out of jail".