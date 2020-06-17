Making waves on the water once more
Video

The sailing club making waves on the water once more

Members of a sailing club in Shropshire have returned to the water after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.

Chelmarsh Sailing Club, near Bridgnorth, has allowed its sailing dinghies and paddleboards back out on to the reservoir for the first time in three months, but with new safety measures brought in.

The changing rooms remain off-limits and social distancing rules remain in place, on and off the water.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 17 Jun 2020
