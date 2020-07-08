Why I'm giving truffles away for free

Video

A man who has spent more than a decade nurturing trees with truffle spores in the roots has finally had a bumper crop of the highly valuable food.

But Mike Collison from Stapleton, Shropshire, can't sell his truffles because restaurants are only just getting back on their feet.

As a result, a yield which would usually sell for £30,000 isn't making a penny.

Mr Collison has been giving away truffles for free, to people in the village, so they don't go to waste.