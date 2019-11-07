A teacher who became the first person to win the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire jackpot in 14 years said he was "overwhelmed" by the response.

"I didn't expect the tsunami of interest," Don Fear, from Telford, said, adding people had "fallen over themselves" to congratulate him.

Mr Fear returned to his school - Haberdashers' Adams Grammar school in Newport - after the show aired on Friday, but has since announced he will retire at the end of term in December.

After a 33-year career, Mr Fear said he would "miss school hugely", but hopes "a new career as a travel guide is on the cards", with Ontario, Canada, first on his wish-list.