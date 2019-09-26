During the pandemic, community musicians in Shropshire and Staffordshire have been helping people with dementia feel less isolated.

The Ring and Sing service run by the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust involves them simply singing together on the phone.

To mark World Alzheimer's Day, the BBC has created a catalogue of music to help people living with the syndrome.

As part of the BBC Music Memories project, a special dementia-friendly radio show is to be aired on BBC local radio at 21:00 on Monday 21 September.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley