Two brothers and their sister have decorated their homes in Telford with thousands of Christmas lights to raise money for a mental health charity.

Shaun, Ryan and Louise Pickering all live in Dawley, and have switched on about 75,000 festive lights at their three houses.

The Pickerings are raising money for mental health charity Telford Mind.

They have already raised nearly £1,000, with Shaun's employer, The Wrekin Housing Group, pledging to match any funds collected in the run-up to Christmas.

Video journalist: John Bray