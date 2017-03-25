A heritage railway which has been silent for six months of the year due to Covid-19 is hoping for a financial boost - by running illuminated trains.

The Severn Valley Railway, which runs between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, was forced to close for five months earlier this year, then had to close again during the second England lockdown.

Shropshire and Worcestershire are to face tier two restrictions from 2 December, meaning households cannot mix indoors, but many tourist attractions are still hoping they can find ways to operate when lockdown ends.

Severn Valley Railway said the nature of its carriages and other Covid-secure arrangements meant it planned to run its Steam in Lights services between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade from 3 December.

During the first lockdown it said it was losing about £500,000 a month and £800,000 was raised through an emergency public appeal.

Last month it benefited from more than £900,000 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund, aimed at securing the future of museums, galleries and heritage sites.

Video journalist: John Bray