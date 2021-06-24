A 999 call has been released after a police officer was found guilty of killing former footballer Dalian Atkinson.

In the emergency call, a worried neighbour describes a man, who turns out to be Mr Atkinson, making a disturbance outside a property in Telford in the early hours of 15 August 2016.

The caller then told the police call handler the man gained entry to the home, owned by Mr Atkinson's father Ernest.

The 48-year-old ex Aston Villa striker, who had prior health issues, is later tasered in a confrontation with police, and died in hospital.