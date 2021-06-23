Dalian Atkinson's family said they are hugely relieved a police officer has been found guilty of manslaughter.

The former Aston Villa striker died after a stand-off with West Mercia police officers outside his father's home in Telford, Shropshire in 2016.

Mr Atkinson's family said they had been "sickened" to hear PC Benjamin Monk of West Mercia Police try to defend his actions.

They said Mr Atkinson needed medical help but instead he received violence.