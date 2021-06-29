A police officer has been jailed for eight years after he was convicted of the manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson in 2016.

PC Benjamin Monk, 43, discharged his Taser three times and kicked him twice in the head, leaving bootlace prints on his forehead, his trial heard.

The former Aston Villa striker died after the stand-off outside his father's home in Telford, Shropshire.

When interviewed PC Monk said he acted in self-defence to protect himself and a colleague, kicking him once in the shoulder area.

The prosecution said he had not been honest in interviews or in what he told the court.