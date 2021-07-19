As doors opened a minute past midnight at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury, clubbers were treated to a special performance.

Rozalla sang her dance hit Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) to a packed nightclub as venues across England took advantage of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions from Monday.

It is the first time since Covid restrictions were introduced that revellers have returned to the dance floor at the nightclub in Shropshire.

The 1991 single charted in the UK top 10 and peaked at number one on the Hot Dance Club Play chart in the US.