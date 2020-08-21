A former power station's last major structure has been demolished in a controlled explosion.

The chimney at Ironbridge Power Station was 669ft tall (204m) and was blown up just after 10:00 BST.

It marks the end of demolition work at the site which began in December 2019 when the cooling towers that dominated the local skyline were brought down.

Plans to build 1,000 homes on the site were rejected by Shropshire Council over concerns about traffic, a lack of healthcare provision in the area and the number of affordable homes.

The Harworth Group, which bought the site in 2018, has now pledged to double the number of affordable homes in a bid to persuade councillors to approve the scheme.

