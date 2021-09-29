The family of a 17-year-old who was found dead on a country road have described him as caring and a "big softie".

The police believe Dylan Price was hit by a vehicle on Brampton Road, just outside Bishop's Castle, Shropshire.

He was found in the early hours of 19 September.

"He had that cheeky smile and a twinkle in his eye," his mother Louise said

"He made his presence felt."

His sisters Livvi and Izzy Price said he was "a family guy" and the "best uncle going".

The family are searching for answers and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.