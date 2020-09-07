The family of a man from Shrewsbury, who died in 2013 from alcohol abuse, have released an emotional documentary to highlight the dangers of the addiction.

Tom Maybury died aged 29 and his mum, Sally, and her youngest son Henry have been campaigning across the country to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol.

They have screened their short film titled "Wish You Could Have Stayed" and spoken about the loss of Tom in schools, rehab facilities and prisons in the hope of helping others.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk